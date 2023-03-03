INDIALIFESTYLE

Honour killing: Hyderabad man killed by wife’s relatives

In a suspected case of honour killing, a youth has been murdered allegedly over an inter-faith marriage on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Harish, who works as a DJ, was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Dullapally area under the limits of Pet Basheerabad police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate on Thursday. The body was identified later.

The youth was staying in the area for the last six months. He was earlier residing in Yellareddyguda in Hyderabad, where he fell in with a girl of another community.

As the girl’s family rejected the marriage proposal, Harish shifted to Dullapally. He, however, continued meeting the girl, and they married secretly.

Harish’s parents have blamed the girl’s family for the murder. They alleged that the girl’s relatives killed Harish in front of the girl, and after the murder took her away.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, police picked up a few suspects and were questioning them.

Police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

