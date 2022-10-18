INDIA

Honour killing: K’taka couple murdered, bodies dumped into river

In a case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered and their bodies dumped into the Krishna river here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies are yet to be recovered.

According to the Bagalkot Rural Police police, the incident took place in the early hours of October 1 when the minor girl’s family took her and 22-year-old Vishwanatha Nelagi out on the pretext of uniting them.

They were taken in two separate cars to the banks of the river where the girl was strangled with her dupatta, while the boy was continuously hit on his groin and chest and beaten to death.

The accused then flung the bodies into the river from a bridge on Almatti Road. Barring innerwear, they removed all the clothes from the corpses fearing identification, police said.

Failing to locate his son, the boy’s father approached the police and filed a missing complaint with Nargund police station on October 3.

To mislead the police, the girl’s father also lodged a kidnap complaint on October 11.

During questioning, the girl’s brother failed to give convincing answers raising suspicion. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to having killed the two.

Based on his statements, Ravi Hullannanavara (19), the girl’s brother, cousins — Hanumantha Malnadada (22) and Beerappa Dalwayi (18) were arrested.

Further investigation is on.

