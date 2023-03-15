In a case of honour killing, a man shot dead his brother-in-law in the Rohta area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.

The accused, Shiv Shankar had come to meet his sister and her husband and stayed with them overnight. Later, in the night, he shot dead his brother-in-law, Raj Kumar, 25, when the latter was sleeping.

Raj, the deceased, had married Shiv Shankar’s sister Rama, 10 months ago despite strict opposition from the girl’s family.

Rama is nine months pregnant and her delivery is due in a few days.

SHO Sadar police station Neeraj Kumar said, “The woman’s brother had immense hatred towards his brother-in-law. Because of this reason, the couple had shifted to Hyderabad and had only come back to visit a friend. Shankar also came to meet them and stayed overnight at Pushpendra’s house, but he carried a country-made weapon with which he shot dead Raj. The victim died on the way to the hospital.”

The body has been sent for autopsy and several teams have been constituted to nab the absconding accused, SHO added.

20230315-133803