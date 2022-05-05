INDIA

Honour killing: Man murdered in Hyderabad by wife’s family

NewsWire
0
0

A 25-year-old man, who had an inter-faith marriage recently, was hacked to death in Hyderabad allegedly by the family of his wife.

Billapuram Nagaraju, who was going with his wife Ashrin Sultana on a motorbike, was waylaid and attacked by four-five persons near GHMC office under the limits of Saroornagar police station on Wedneday night.

Nagraju, who was working as a sales man in a car showroom, died on the spot after the attackers hit him with iron rods.

Sultana alleged that her brother and some others attacked Nagaraju even as she pleaded with them to leave him.

Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder. A police officer said Sultana’s brother and brother-in-law were arrested. Further details of the case will be announced later, he said.

Nagaraju, a resident of Marpally village in Rangareddy district, and Sultana of neighbouring village Ghanapur, were in love for the last seven years. However, Sultana’s family was opposed to the alliance and they warned her against continuing the relationship.

The girl eloped with Nagaraju early this year and they got married in Arya Samaj temple in Lal Darwaza area on January 31, after the girl changed her name to Pallavi. Sensing threat to their lives, the couple had left for Visakhapatnam.

According to Nagraju’s parents, they had come back to Hyderabad five days ago and were staying in Panja Anil Kumar colony in Saroornagar. Sultana’s family members, however, came to know of their arrival and were following their movement.

On Wednesday night, when Nagarju and his wife left their house on a bike, the woman’s brother and others followed them and attacked them near GHMC office.

Nagaraju’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. His parents said they had offered to give Rs 2 lakh to Sultana’s family to spare his life.

20220505-133606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi

    Inaugural season of 3X3 Indian National Basketball League from March 18

    Pappu Yadav acquitted in over three-decade-old kidnapping case

    Newer trends in New India: Politicians rise over petty politics to...