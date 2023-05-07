INDIA

Honour killing: UP man kills niece, surrenders

In a case of honour killing, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district slit the throat of his niece who had eloped and married a man of another caste.

The man surrendered at a police station on Saturday with the murder weapon. The incident took place at Bajnagar village under the Pisawan Police Circle.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sitapur, N.P. Singh said the 20-year-old woman had an affair with Roop Chandra Maurya, who was from the village and married him.

When Shyamu Singh, the woman’s uncle, came to know about their relationship, he sent her to Ghaziabad where her father Putan Singh Tomar worked, the officer said.

However, after few months, Maurya reached Ghaziabad and he and the woman eloped. They got married at a court in November last year, the ASP said.

He said Maurya and the woman returned to the village few days ago. Shyamu Singh, on Saturday, reached the house where the couple was living and dragged the woman out. He slit her throat with a sickle, the officer said.

Shyamu Singh surrendered himself at the Pisavan police station along with the murder weapon, N.P. Singh said.

Shyamu Singh claimed that he killed her as she had eloped and married a man who was already married and from a different caste, the ASP said.

Police have lodged a case and arrested Shyamu Singh.

