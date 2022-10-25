INDIA

‘Honour killings’ reported from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Sheohar districts

NewsWire
Two cases of “honour killings” were reported from Bihar’s Bhagalpur and Sheohar districts on Tuesday, police said.

The first incident took place in Bhagalpur where a man killed his sister for her inter-caste marriage.

The deceased was identified as Siwani Singh, 22, a native of Sajaur in the district. She was having an affair with her boyfriend Prince Tiwari, a relative of former MP, late Prabhash Chandra Tiwari.

Angry over her decision, her brother Shahil Singh alias Kalu shot her from close range.

Her father Nirbhay Singh, a ‘dabang’ (strongman) in the region, had fixed her marriage with a person belonging to their own Rajput caste.

“As Siwani was not happy with the decision, she fled from the house on October 22 and went to Dumka with here boyfriend Prince. They were tied the knot in a temple and returned to Bhagalpur. Nirbhay and Shahil were not happy with her marriage. When Siwani came to Sajaur, Shahil opened fire on her, leaving dead on the spot. We have launched a manhunt to nab him,” said a police officer of Sajaur police station.

In another incident, three persons, including her father and brother, were arrested on the charge of killing a 19-year-old girl in Sheohar on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Lachu Tola village where the victim was having an affair with a youth but her family members were against it.

Her father Virendra Pandit, uncle Chandra Bhushan Pandit and brother confessed that they had committed the crime and dumped the dead body in a pond.

20221025-222003

