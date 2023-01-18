ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, ‘The Kashmir Files’ to re-release on Jan 19

‘The Kashmir Files’, the film which emerged a surprise hit, last year is set to be re-released in theatres on January 19 comemorating the occasion of Kashmiri Hindu Exodus Day.

The director of the film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his Twitter to share the news with his followers. He wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January – The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.”

The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios, collected over Rs 245 crore as per Box office India.

Talking about the re-release of the film, Vivek and Pallavi said in a joint statement: “‘The Kashmir Files’ has done what it was supposed to do. It already has spread the truth about Kashmiri Hindu genocide. Tomorrow is The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day, and we are re-releasing the film on big screens after receiving thousands of requests from people who missed it out the first time, specially the young Indians and women.”

The statement further read: “If anyone of you have missed the experience, here is your chance to watch it yet again on a big screen with your family, friends and loved ones. This, indeed, is the beginning of a new chapter of Indian cinema. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for ‘The Vaccine War’. The shoot of the much-awaited has already begun and the audience is not able to hold the excitement to know more about the project.

