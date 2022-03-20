New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) Reebok and design house Eames Office announce the next instalment of their prestigious collaboration: The Reebok x Eames – Club C ‘Dot Pattern & Composition Pack’ honouring the designs of Charles and Ray Eames.

Reebok x Eames – Club C ‘Composition’ is based on Ray’ Composition painting of 1939 – the year before she met Charles at Cranbrook. Exhibiting the eye for abstraction that Ray honed under the tutelage of German e´migre´ master Hans Hoffman, Composition’s subtle natural tones envelop an upper that floats atop a crisp white midsole. Ray’s handwritten signature enhances her personal connection to this collectible sneaker.

The textile print that was considered but not submitted by the Eames Office to MoMA’s 1947 Competition for Printed Fabrics. A field of dots is joined by tiny sinews that bring order and proportion to a field seemingly scattered at random. Dot Pattern expresses the interconnectedness of Eames design. Though all work done by the Eames couple in their staggeringly productive lifetimes was their joint achievement and vision, the image of Ray holding the final drawing still dazzles. The iconic print is deftly softened by a natural upper that rests on an unassuming raw rubber sole.

The shoebox is modelled after the Eames House- Case Study House No. 8-in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. An example of egalitarian post-war suburban architecture, the house embraces industrial innovation while retaining the warmth and human scale of a loving family home. Charles and Ray lived together in the Eames House until their passing. Today, it is a tribute to the couple’s design ethos and an exemplar of sustainable building.

In summer 2021, the Reebok x Eames Club C ‘Monotone Pack’ became the first-ever footwear range developed in partnership with and authorized by the Eames Office-the firm that began with Charles and Ray’s marriage and move to California in 1941 and continues today, run by the third generation of the Eames family. Following the award-winning release, the 2022 edition offers a tribute to the Eameses’ mastery of form and color, featuring a pair of shoe designs inspired by one of their most beloved textile prints and one of Ray’s most iconic paintings.

The all-new Reebok x Eames – Club C ‘Dot Pattern & Composition Pack’ is now available exclusively on shop4reebok.com at INR 9,999/-

