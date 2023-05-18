The spurious liquor tragedy of Tamil Nadu that took 22 lives has become a major talking point in the state and the police and the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the state government have come under flak for their failure in preventing the spurious liquor flow and subsequent deaths.

22 people died and 55 people were admitted in various hospitals of Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu after consuming spurious liquor.

The AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has directed all the district committees of the party to conduct corner programmes at the taluk level and to apprise people of the failing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. The opposition is also planning to step up its agitation against the Tamil Nadu minister for Excise and Prohibition Senthil Balaji and has called upon the resignation of the minister owning responsibility.

DMK government has drawn flak over the involvement of party local level functionaries in crime-related activities ever since the party came to power in 2021.

DMK Tindivanam municipal councilor Ramya’s husband Raja has been slapped with Goonda Act after he was arrested with 5,000 litres of illicit arrack and 180 litres of rectified spirit. The AIADMK has pointed out that all those arrested in the hooch tragedy have connection in one or the other way with the ruling DMK.

Police have also arrested more than 2000 people in the crackdown against illicit liquor and the AIADMK said that the police were hand in glove with the bootleggers.

Party leader and Member of Parliament, C.V. Shanmughan who is a former law minister of Tamil Nadu has called upon the state government to conduct proper raids at the factories from where methanol is procured.

