Hooch tragedy: AIADMK ups ante against DMK government

In wake of 19 people losing their lives in the hooch tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu, the opposition AIADMK has upped its ante against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK government.

Leader of Opposition K. Palaniswami on Tuesday called for the resignation of Stalin due to “the mounting number of deaths due to spurious liquor”.

Addressing media at Tiruchi after meeting the families of the hooch tragedy victims, he also demanded Prohibition and Excise Minister Senthil Balaji quit.

The former Chief Minister also claimed that during the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2021, there were no hooch tragedies in the state and the latest is mainly due to the failure in curtailing the availability of spurious liquor in many parts of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami also said that the DMK government must take stringent action against those who are found selling illicit liquor. He said that there are reports of some DMK local level leaders ensuring protection to bootleggers.

Talking to IANS, Villupuram trader M. Tirunavakarasu said: “The local people have been complaining against this illegal liquor supply in these areas. People have complained, but there was no action and this is the answer to lethargy and callousness in ensuring that proper liquor is used.”

20230516-204204

