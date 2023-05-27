After the twin hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts in which 22 people lost their lives, the political party of the powerful Vanniyar community, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is planning an extensive campaign across the state against liquor menace.

Sources in the PMK told IANS that the party Chairman, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has directed all the district committees to conduct a public awareness programme against consumption of liquor.

The PMK has been a votary for the banning of liquor in Tamil Nadu and has entered into several public protest programmes against it. The PMK women’s wing was also involved in conducting protests against liquor becoming a menace to the people.

In the twin hooch tragedy, 22 people had died and 40 others were injured with a few left with reduced eye sights.

Police have said that methyl alcohol laced liquor was used for supply in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts and PMK wanted the party district committees across the state to liven up the issue and call for a total prohibition in the state.

The party, according to sources, will conduct the district level protest marches towards the district collectorates, conduct padayatra across the districts and conduct corner meetings and speaking to people about the ill effects of alcohol and how several productive man hours are lost to the consumption of alcohol.

Party state president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and founder leader of the party, Dr S. Ramadoss would address public meetings in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

The PMK which is the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community and the party has been focusing on becoming a major political party of the state. The PMK leadership has been taking up socially relevant issues in a focused manner and to catapult itself the number one political party of the state.

The party, according to sources, is expecting to garner the support of women and unemployed youths in the endeavour against liquor and is planning to put both the DMK and AIADMK in a corner as both the Dravidian majors were involved in increasing the number of Tasmac liquor outlets in the state.

20230527-165202