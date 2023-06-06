Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the BJP-JJP government has destroyed the state’s education system.

Every educational institution, from schools to universities, is being targeted by the government, he alleged.

“Now the results of these policies are visible. The result is that Haryana does not have any university or educational institution in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The absence of even a single institute from Haryana in the NIRF Top-100 ranking is extremely unfortunate and the state government is directly responsible for this,” said Hooda in a statement.

“Since the formation of the BJP government in the state, the ranking of the universities of Haryana has been continuously falling.”

“This is happening because for the past several years, the government has been tinkering with the already established university system. Along with attacking the autonomy of universities, the government has now refused to give grants to them. This means now all universities will have to bear their own expenses. It is obvious that with this step of the government, there will be a huge increase in the fees of all the universities and colleges,” said Hooda.

He said that Haryana was number one in every aspect of development before 2014, but the BJP-JJP government has made the state number one on every scale where Haryana should not be.

“The present government has made the state the country’s top state in terms of unemployment, corruption, price rise, crime, drug abuse and atrocities,” the Leader of Opposition added.

