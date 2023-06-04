Senior Congress leader and two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday paid tribute to Sant Kabir Das on his Jayanti, saying he not only fought against social evils but also taught the lesson of humanity and love to the world.

“Sant Kabir is our guide. Hindus and Muslims considered him as their own. In fact, Saint Kabir was a human being who is respected by every human being,” he said.

Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the horrific train accident in Odisha, Hooda, addressing a public meeting here, said: “We believe every political party should take inspiration from the philosophy of Kabir Das when it formulates its policies so that the participation of the deprived sections can be ensured at every level.”

Hooda, who is currently the Leader of Opposition, said the Congress always gave priority to the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, backward classes and the poor in society.

“Many schemes were started to empower the poor, the Scheduled Castes, backward sections. The previous Congress government has set up schools in every village and locality to educate their children.”

“We also started scholarship scheme for 20 lakh children from class 1 to 12. After this, arrangements were made for scholarship up to Rs 14,000 per month in higher education as well. But this government has stopped all schemes meant for the poor. It has privatised education and raised fees of higher education institutions. The fees in medical colleges have gone beyond the reach even for the middleclass students.”

Eyeing the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections slated in 2024, Hooda assured that after the Congress government is formed in the state, there will be new recruitment of sanitation workers and the present one would also be confirmed.

“The MSP (minimum support price) will be given to farmers by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost. When the Congress government is formed, all welfare schemes will be restarted again and the backlog of jobs will be filled,” he assured.

State Congress unit President Udaibhan said with the formation of the Congress government in Haryana, the old pension scheme of the employees would be implemented.

“This government has cut pensions and ration cards. They would be restored again. We will provide a pension of Rs 6,000 to the elderly and 300 units of electricity will be given to all free of cost. It is our resolve that we will restart the scheme of giving free plots of 100 yards each to the poor and will allot two-room houses on it,” he announced.

He said domestic gas cylinders would be given to every housewife for Rs 500, besides filling 2 lakh government vacant posts.

