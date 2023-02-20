Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on the first day of the Assembly’s Budget session on Monday, raised the demand for the resignation of a BJP minister accused of molestation.

He said till the allegations are investigated, the Chief Minister should seek the resignation of the minister or the minister himself should resign on moral grounds.

“To save the minister accused of molestation, the BJP-JJP government is tearing apart morality in public life. Due to this attitude of the government towards crimes against women, Haryana today lags behind all states in the matter of women’s safety,” he said, reacting to the Governor’s address on the first day of the Budget session.

After the address, the Congress MLAs raised the demand for the resignation of the accused minister in the House. Later, party legislators walked out of the House in protest.

On the Governor’s address, Hooda rejected the claims made by the government in the address. He said the government got the Governor to make false claims, which are not visible anywhere on the ground.

“In the speech, the government tried to present its failures as achievements. The reality is that in the last eight years, the government worked to push Haryana backward on every front. The government should be ashamed of the law and order situation in the state, but it is patting itself on the back. While the social progress report of the Union government itself says that Haryana is at the bottom in terms of civil security,” he said.

“Similarly, the government gave protection to the corrupt throughout its tenure, instead of taking action against corruption. For this, the investigation report of scams was suppressed. Instead of giving employment to the youth, the government worked to eliminate posts in government departments. Today, about 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in the state.

“Huge scams were done in the name of recruitment. Jobs were sold like goods at a grocery store. Educated youth are being exploited through Kaushal Nigam for low wages without any social security,” Hooda said.

