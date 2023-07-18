INDIA

Hooda slams govt for hiking water tariff in Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JJP government for hiking the water tariff by 25 per cent.

Reacting to the hike by the Haryana Urban Development Authority, the Leader of Opposition said the people of the state are already facing the brunt of skyrocketing inflation.

“In such a situation, the BJP-JJP is rubbing salt on people’s wounds by increasing the water bills.”

Hooda said till now the public had not even emerged from the loss caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that they have now been hit by floods.

“In these difficult times, the public should get some relief from the government but on the contrary it is adding to people’s troubles. The entire focus of the government should have been on flood control and relief work, but even in such a time, the government is busy in picking the pockets of the public.”

The Congress leader said most of the districts of the state have been submerged in flood waters.

“People are facing shortage of food items, electricity, water and fodder for cattle due to water-logging. Lakhs of acres of crops of the farmers have been completely ruined. Proper steps are not being taken by the government for draining out rain water,” he said.

