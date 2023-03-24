Indian origin British singer-songwriter Rika, who won Best UK Female Act at the Brit Asia Music Awards in 2019, feels that people should not obsess over social media and that fear of missing out should not play on one’s mind while consuming or posting content.

The singer told IANS: “If you are not comfortable being on social media then you should refrain from using the platform because social media with all its pros still has its cons. It’s great to be on social media, to connect with the world at large and to put your voice out there. But again like everything in this world social media too has its downside.”

Rika, who recently became the first artiste to be signed by Warner Music India, further mentioned, “Social media is a part of life, it’s not the focal point. What you post on the Internet gives a peek into your personality. I feel it’s an extension of us as person. So, I would say one should use social media judiciously.”

Her ‘Hooked (Hot Stuff)’ with Swedish electronic music duo Galantis has garnered a lot of appreciation.

Additionally, she was also feted with the Rising Star award at the Asian Awards.

