Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi has congratulated UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and expressed hope that bilateral ties will be further strengthened.

“I am delighted at your taking over as Prime Minister of Great Britain. It is certainly a matter of pride for all of us in India.

“Indo-British relations have always been very special and I am confident that they will be further deepened during your tenure,” she said in a letter to Sunak.

Indian-origin Conservative party politician Sunak on Tuesday officially became the Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

He is the UK’s third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Liz Truss stepping down as the Prime Minister after around a month and a half in office.

