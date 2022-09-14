INDIALIFESTYLE

Hope govt will look into plight of Pak Hindu migrants in Delhi sympathetically: HC

NewsWire
0
0

Hearing a plea on the plight of Hindu migrants from Pakistan living in a slum in the national capital sans even electricity for the last five to six years, the Delhi High Court has said that it hopes and trusts the government to look into the matter sympathetically.

“There are small children and women in the area. In the absence of electricity, it has become very difficult for these families to survive, and they are living in extremely harsh conditions,” noted a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in the recent order.

The court also asked for the Centre’s reply within two weeks on a no objection certificate (NOC) that can solve the electricity supply issue, which has not been issued to the migrants yet.

Power distributor Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) apprised that it is not able to provide electricity connections as the land in question belongs to the Central government or Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), emphasising the need for the NOC to erect electric poles for power supply.

As per the PIL filed on behalf of the Hindu migrants living in Adarsh Nagar near the Majlis Park Metro Station, all of them have been issued Aadhaar cards and are here on long-term Visa issued by the government.

They are poor people who do not have a permanent place or shelter and they are living in a cluster of jhuggis, the plea read.

The petitioners’ counsel said they will not claim any right over the land in question on account of the fact that electricity has been provided to them and are ready to pay for the electricity, and a prepaid meter can be installed in their premises.

He also apprised the court that the other migrants from Pakistan living in the Majnu-Ka-Tila have been provided electricity connection.

The matter will be next heard on October 6.

20220914-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raw Law: Vinay Pathak-starrer ‘420 IPC’ releases on Dec 17

    ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ chants fill air as bodies reach Sulur...

    Covid again on the rise in Kerala as tally crosses 1,500

    Haryana budget will promote public interest: Khattar