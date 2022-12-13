INDIA

After assuming the charge of Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the first time paid a courtesy call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

While congratulating the Chief Minister, the Governor hoped that under his leadership Himachal Pradesh would scale new heights of development.

“I have seen the performance of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Vidhan Sabha, he is a visionary leader and I hope, he and his team will perform all the administrative works smoothly,” an official statement by the government quoting Arlekar said.

The Chief Minister said he would seek the guidance of the Governor to take the state forward on the path of development.

He said that it would be his endeavour to make Himachal an ideal state of the country in terms of development.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also introduced all the present MLAs to the Governor.

