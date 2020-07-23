Hope PM won’t give place to opportunists: Kamal Nath

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Amid the buzz of a cabinet reshuffle in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a letter to Modi has said that he hopes the defectors will be not be given a place in the cabinet and asked him to save the democratic values.

The letter is an indirect attack on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday, and is likely to be inducted in the Union Cabinet after he led a successful revolt against Kamal Nath, which led to the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Attacking the Central government, Kamal Nath said, “It’s not a matter of the Congress government only, but the whole democratic setup has been shaken. There is a kind of earthquake in the democratic setup and I doubt that at the centre of this is the Centre (Union government). I hope my doubts are baseless.”

He further alleged that there is always an attempt to destabilise the government through unfair means wherever the opposition is in power.

On Thursday, another Congress MLA resigned from the party, dashing the hopes of Congress of making a comeback in the state after the by-elections.

The Congress is facing a similar revolt in Rajasthan where 18 MLAs along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have rebelled and the matter is pending at the Rajasthan High Court.

