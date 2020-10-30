Hope the chase for numbers doesn’t set into OTT space: Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal feels there is a lot to celebrate as far as the advent of the OTT culture goes, and hopes the chase for numbers never plagues the platform.

Asked about the thing she fears about the change sweeping in the OTT world, Rasika told IANS in a Twitter interaction: “At the moment, there is more to celebrate than fear in the OTT space. But I hope the chase for numbers doesn’t set in or hasn’t set in.”

Right now, Rasika is being lauded for her role of Beena Tripathi in “Mirzapur” season two.

“(It) was a relief to have female desire acknowledged. (It was) an interesting departure and therefore liberating to explore such a beautifully flawed character. I lived vicariously through Beena,” Rasika told IANS on Twitter when questioned how liberating it was for her to work on a character like Beena.

She was also seen in Mira Nair’s web series “A Suitable Boy“, a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart.

Rasika essays Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage kicks in a turn of events among four families.

“I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to be part of two shows releasing on the same day — of different genres and on different platforms, and for me as an actor, two completely different characters. I loved re-visiting Beena Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’ season two and loved discovering Savita Mehra in ‘A Suitable Boy’, both in a matter of a few months. ‘Mirzapur’ already has a loyal following and I am sure ‘A Suitable Boy’ will charm many, too. I look forward to the audience response to both the shows, and to Beena and Savita, too. Here’s to the abundance, variety, and quality of work on streaming platforms,” Rasika said recently.