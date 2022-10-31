After not finding a place in India’s squads for the New Zealand, Bangladesh, opener Prithvi Shaw on Monday reacted by sharing an emotional post on social media.

The 22-year-old batter has been in good form in the domestic circuit but he hasn’t been in the scheme of things for selectors and team management in the last one year or so.

He also produced brilliant performance in the 2022-23 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 285 runs from seven matches at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 191.27 with one century and one half-century.

With both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul resting for New Zealand T20Is, fans were expecting to see Shaw back in the mix as an opener but it wasn’t the case.

After the squad announcement, the former U19 World Cup-winning captain reacted by posting a message on Instagram, consisting of a picture of Sai Baba.

“Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA,” wrote Shaw on a picture of Sai Baba, along with a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was asked about Shaw’s exclusion in the virtual press conference held to announce India’s squad for the upcoming tours.

“We basically are looking at Prithvi, we’re constantly in touch with Prithvi, he has been doing well. There’s nothing wrong with him at all. The thing is – the players who are already playing and those who are performing, they have got their chances,” said Sharma.

20221031-231404