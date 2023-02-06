Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is expecting a fascinating series between India and Australia and predicted that the Baggy Greens can break the deadlock during the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia and India are currently on hold top two spots on the ICC Men’s Test Rankings. Also, the two fierce rivals also sit on top of the ICC World Test Championship standings and are in the box seat to qualify for the final.

The Australian team has not managed to triumph on Indian soil since 2004, but Jayawardene is hoping that Pat Cummins’ side could go all the way this time.

“I think it’s always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that… It depends on how each team starts the series and who’s got that momentum. But it will be fascinating,” Jayawardene said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“It’s difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I’m hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it’s going to be a tough one,” he added.

Shubhman Gill’s stunning form in white-ball cricket has been a huge fillip to India in the shorter formats and Jayawardene believed that the youngster could make a similar level of impact in the red-ball game.

“He’s been very good, he’s technically very sound and he’s a good player of pace,” he said. “That’ll keep him in good stead against that Australian attack, but it’s always going to be tough and it will be a very good series.

“He is in great form at the moment and if he converts that into red-ball cricket and have that tempo, maturity, understanding of the situations and conditions, he’d be a great asset at the top of the line-up for India. He does give them those good starts at a good tempo to put opposition bowling attacks under pressure,” the Sri Lankan added.

Australia’s four-Test tour of India begins on February 9 with the first Test slated to take place in Nagpur.

