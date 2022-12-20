BJP MLC and senior politician Basavaraj Horatti, who joined the saffron party recently, on Tuesday filed nomination for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Council.

MLC Horatti submitted his nomination papers to the authorities at Belagavi Suvarna Soudha. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Ruling BJP had finalised the name of Horatti for the post in a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Minister for Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department Kota Srinivas Poojari. The elections will be held on Wednesday.

BJP MLC Raghunatha Malkapure, in-charge Speaker was an aspirant for the post. But, the party had assured Horatti, who was holding the post of Speaker of the Council earlier also, that he would be given the same post, when he joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister for Home Amit Shah.

Horatti, once close to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda decided to join the BJP as he could not get the post of minister in the cabinet of Congress-JD (S) coalition government. Horatti commands respect from the members of all parties in the Assembly.

The Legislative Council has a total strength of 75 members. The BJP has 39 seats, Opposition Congress has 26 and JD(S) 8 seats. The BJP can easily elect its candidate as the required number is 38. Sources said that along with the ruling party, Horatti is likely to get the support of some members of the opposition parties as well.

