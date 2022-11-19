New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANSlife) The company that created Indian Accent, Comorin, and the recently opened Koloman in New York, EHV International announced the opening of HOSA in Siolim, Goa. Beyond the familiar, HOSA explores South India’s culinary diversity and offers a lively, inventive bar.

Rohit Khattar, Founder Chairman EHV/Old World Hospitality, says, “We have always wanted to create a slightly more approachable and contemporary interpretation of the marvellous flavours of South India. Set on the waters opposite the magnificent St. Anthony’s Church in Siolim, we hope Goa embraces our newest concept.”

There are 100 seats in the restaurant, including 25 on the patio. A stunning art room serves as a gallery during the day and transforms into a private dining room with a pre-function space complete with a bar counter at night. In Phase 2, a promenade along the banks of the Chapora river will be

HOSA literally translates to “New” in Kannada, therefore it is fitting that its Brand Chef, Suresh DC, is a resident of Bengaluru. Suresh, a graduate of a culinary institution, brings with him years of experience working in restaurants in Thailand and India. Chef Suresh has travelled widely around the South for HOSA to select meals that are distinctive and is presenting them in a modern style while maintaining their genuine flavours.

The menu goes well beyond what is conventional. Dosas and appams are served as sides with delicacies like the Guntur crab fried and decadent jackfruit or goat roasts in ghee. Small meals like Gunpowder Kid Corn and Puli Munchi Wings go well with tropically themed drinks. Other standouts are the Curry Leaf Cured Snapper and Wild Mushroom Pongal. Cocktails come in traditional, tiki, and contemporary varieties. The meal menu is further complemented by an extensive wine list.

The beverage programme is led by Varun Sharma, who also oversees the award-winning bar at EHV’s sister restaurant, Comorin. General Manager Sudhakar Singh oversees operations with the assistance of Operations Director Nitin Mathur.

The interiors were specifically designed by Rohini Kapur, the Design Director of EHV, who was determined to infuse them with a modern aesthetic while preserving the charm of the original Goan bungalow. She has combined modern furniture with Portuguese tiles, old master paintings with cool, avant-garde (and occasionally bizarre) Southern art. Though modern, her style is appreciative of the particular Goan environment. Ashley Mascarenhas, a seasoned architect and designer who specialises in the restoration, refurbishment, and revitalization of old Portuguese houses, did a fantastic job at Hosa translating and enhancing her architectural idea.

Director of Development for EHV Vikas Bhasin was in charge of overseeing the full project lifecycle, from site selection to construction and launch. He takes particular delight in the fact that this restaurant uses the most sustainable techniques feasible despite the limitations of the venue.

EHV thanks the owners of Irada Home for restoring their beautiful bungalow to give ‘HOSA’ a lovely abode. Irada Home is a venture by +nineone, a hospitality and real estate investment firm led by Yash Malhotra.

