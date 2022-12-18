INDIA

Hoshiarpur-Delhi train may run up to Mathura: Punjab Minister

The Hoshiarpur-Delhi passenger train is expected to run up to Mathura-Vrindavan, Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Sunday.

He said that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sought a detailed report from authorities in this regard.

Considering the demands of the people of Doaba region, Jimpa had written a letter to the Railway Minister to run the Hoshiarpur-Delhi passenger train to Mathura-Vrindavan. In the reply, the Union minister said he has asked officials to explore the possibilities of this demand.

Jimpa had written that the Hoshiarpur railway station is an important railway station of Doaba. Many pilgrims go through Hoshiarpur to visit prominent Hindus shrines in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

He said the pilgrims from Hoshiarpur have to board other transportation after reaching New Delhi to go to Mathura-Vrindavan.

