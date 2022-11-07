ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The Indian youth streaming show ‘Hostel Daze’ is returning with its third season. The comedy-drama, which stars Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar, tells the story of six friends with new dilemmas as they travel through their college life.

Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series captures the hostel life and depicts the journey that every hostel-resident goes through.

The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the crisis they face in the third year of college, while they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, ‘Hostel Daze’ season 3 will drop on November 16 on OTT platform Prime Video.

