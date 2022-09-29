INDIA

Hostel staffer arrested for filming girls showering in Kanpur

Days after Chandigarh MMS leak incident, a similar incident has now been reported from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where a cleaning staff of a girl’s hostel was allgedly caught red handed while recording the video of a girl when she was taking shower.

The incident triggered panic among the other girls residing in the hostel and they staged a massive protest and shouted slogans against the hostel authorities.

According to the information, the owner of the girls hostel is said to be a police personnel. There are around 60 girls living in the hostel.

“Today, one of the cleaning staff was recording the video of a girl who was taking showers. The accused put the cell phone beneath the bathroom’s door. The girl noticed it and raised an alarm after which he was caught,” said a police official.

According to information, the accused cleaning staff had been working at the hostel for last seven years. He was identified as Rishi, a resident of Kanpur’s Sarvodya Nagar.

The official said that a case was lodged and the cell phone of the accused was seized. The cell phone will be sent to FSL laboratory for the forensic examination to ascertain as to how many videos he had made so far.

The police said that around ten girls have given complaints in this respect against the accused and they were looking into it.

The official said that they were also examining the role of other staff to ascertain whether they were involved in the matter or not.

Police will take strict action against those who will be found involved in the matter, officials added.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

