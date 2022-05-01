The MeT department on Sunday forecast dry and hot weather during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.

“Hot and dry weather which persisted in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday is likely to continue during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 6.7 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass registered 2.4 degrees, Leh 5.8 and Kargil 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 26.7 degrees, Katra 23.2, Batote 14.7, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

20220501-101121