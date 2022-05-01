INDIA

Hot and dry weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hrs: MeT

NewsWire
0
0

The MeT department on Sunday forecast dry and hot weather during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.

“Hot and dry weather which persisted in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday is likely to continue during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 6.7 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass registered 2.4 degrees, Leh 5.8 and Kargil 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 26.7 degrees, Katra 23.2, Batote 14.7, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

20220501-101121

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam will become oxygen hub for NE states, says Sarma

    PM Modi’s speech on April 6 to have maximum coverage

    Complaint filed against Delhi BJP chief for causing inconvenience to public

    K’taka govt tables Anti-Conversion bill in assembly