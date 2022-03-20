It was a hot day in the national capital on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius being recorded at the Pitampura monitoring station.

The IMD said that the maximum temperatures were above normal by 4.5 degrees over most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

As per IMD update at 5.30 p.m., the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum was at 19.8 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was 26 per cent and the wind was blowing in the north-northwesterly direction at a speed of 5.4 km per hour.

It also said that no significant heat wave conditions are likely over Delhi during the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 224 for PM10 and 110 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 100, the department issued a ‘moderate’ health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was under the ‘poor’ category.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as ‘good’ when the AQI is between 0 to 50; ‘satisfactory’ between 51-100; ‘moderate’ between 101-200; ‘poor’ between 201-300; ‘very poor’ between 301-400; ‘severe’ between 401-500; and ‘hazardous’ at over 500.

