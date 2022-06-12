It was a hot day in the national capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature recorded at 43.9 degrees Celsius in the Safdarjung monitoring station, officials said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) update at 8.30 p.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 41 per cent and the weather was calm.

The city observed sunrise at 5.23 a.m. and the sunset at 7.20 p.m.

The maximum temperature in other areas of Delhi was recorded at — Ayanagar 44.4, Lodhi Road at 44, Palam at 44.1, Ridge at 45.8, Jafarpur at 44.6, Mungeshpur 46.2, Najafgarh 46.4, Pitampura 45.8 and Salwan Public School 43.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the heat wave spell is likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana,Delhi, east Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for another day.

“No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over Northwest India during next 2 days and gradual fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter,” the IMD said.

