INDIA

Hot, dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Weather remained dry on Wednesday in J&K as the MeT department forecast similar condition to prevail during the next 24 hours.

“Hot and dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 12.2, Pahalgam 6.4 and Gulmarg 8.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 3.6, Leh 4.6 and Kargil 6.9 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu had 23.9 degrees, Katra 22.9, Batote 16.1, Banihal 11.6 and Bhaderwah 13.2 as the minimum temperature.

20220428-094801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘India will be world’s tech, economic powerhouse in 2047’

    23 CPI-M men killed by BJP-backed criminals in Tripura in 4...

    Modi scores big in latest survey, gets 66.4% support

    Militant outfit KLO offers peace proposal: Assam official