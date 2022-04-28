Weather remained dry on Wednesday in J&K as the MeT department forecast similar condition to prevail during the next 24 hours.

“Hot and dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 12.2, Pahalgam 6.4 and Gulmarg 8.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 3.6, Leh 4.6 and Kargil 6.9 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu had 23.9 degrees, Katra 22.9, Batote 16.1, Banihal 11.6 and Bhaderwah 13.2 as the minimum temperature.

20220428-094801