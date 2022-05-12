Actor Farman Haider, who has been part of various shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’, and ‘Namah’, reveals how he’s resetting his eating routines and food habits during summer.

He says: “As I was fasting last holy month of Ramadan. And now when I’m back to my daily routine. For a month, I’m avoiding consuming too much fried foods, fast food, outside snacks or food that is too fatty or spicy.”

“Ideally this should be followed throughout the year, but it is particularly important after a month of fasting because our body is more likely to experience bloating, acidity, and indigestion. And as it is summer, we need to be more concerned about our diet. Whatever we eat should be in less quantity, we shouldn’t go overboard with anything till the time we are not physically working hard the whole day in a field work.”

The actor opens up about dealing with sunny days and his secrets of staying fit.

He continues: “Staying hydrated is very much important at this time during sunny days. I make sure that I’m well hydrated by drinking plenty of liquids. Lemon or sugarcane juice either coconut or glucose or plain water, even fresh fruit juices are all good to consume.”

“I also eat plenty of vegetables, raw salads and whole grains to get enough fiber. We can also consume lean, non-processed protein. Curd and buttermilk is part of my daily routine. This not only helps with digestion or stomach issues, but it also helps me to stay cool in this hot weather.”

Farman, who previously played the male antagonist Samar Chaudhary on the TV show ‘Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’, missed out on his workout which he is looking forward to resuming soon.

“I couldn’t workout in the gym last month because of my fast and as I was shooting too. My set is quite far so managing time was an issue. But hopefully I’ll resume my workout very soon,” he concludes.

