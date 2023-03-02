INDIA

Hot March indicates severe summer in Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

The temperature in Rajasthan this year is expected to be above normal by 3 degree Celsius during the summer season, the Meteorological (MeT) department officials have indicated.

During February, the temperature in many cities of the state remained 2-3 degree Celsius higher. This time, the global factor behind the intense heat is believed to be the condition of La Nino to El Nino in the Western Pacific Ocean, say the MeT officials.

Its maximum impact will be in Bikaner district as well as in Jodhpur division (Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Nagaur). There is no possibility of respite even in the night.

It is also being reported that the temperature of Jaipur can cross 40 degrees in March.

According to meteorologists, the month of December 2022, and this years’ January and February months, the winter was less harsh than normal. In January, severe cold was felt in Rajasthan for a few days when the temperature was recorded in minus.

However, the temperature remained above normal in December. That is, the winter period was less. It didn’t even rain in December. This time in February also, the normal day temperature was 2 to 3 degree Celsius or more in most of the cities of the state.

In February, the average day maximum temperature of 24.86 degrees was recorded which was 3.40 degrees higher in North-West India (Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh). Earlier in 1960, this temperature reached 24.55 degrees in February.

20230302-122404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala expecting 6 lakh active Covid cases by end of week

    Army pays tribute to braveheart killed by lightning along LoC

    Women’s World Boxing: Shiksha, Jaismine, Anamika progress; Pooja, Lovlina’s pre-quarters today

    PM Modi speaks to Pant’s family, inquires about cricketer’s health