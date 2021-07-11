Here’s a look at highlight films, shows, and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

WHITE LOTUS (film on HBO, July 11)

Cast: Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario

Direction: Mike White

Set in a Hawaiian resort, the film is a social satire that showcases various guests and employees as they vacation for over a week.CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES (documentary show on HBO, July 13)

Cast: Ronan Farrow

Direction: Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato

The six-part show sheds light on American Journalist Ronan Farrow’s intimate and revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources for his book “Catch & Kill”. The series brings forth unseen footage.HEIST, season 1 (documentary series on Netflix, July 14)

Created by: Dirty Robber

The series is about three incredibly daring and famous heists that actually happened, involving millions in stolen cash and luxury bourbon. The series recreates the crimes through dramatic enactment and interviews of the very people that pulled them off.

PRIVATE NETWORK: WHO KILLED MANUEL BUENDIA (documentary show on Netflix, July 14)

Direction: Manuel Alcala

The show presents the life of the investigative journalist Manuel Buendía, who was assassinated in 1984 outside his office in Mexico City. More than 35 years after his death, this feature-length documentary gathers different voices contemporary to Buendía, in order to raise the question: Who killed Manuel Buendía and why?

MALIK: (film on Amazon Prime, July 15)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan

Direction: Mahesh Narayanan

The Malayalam crime thriller film revolves around the life of Sulaiman Malik, spanning from his childhood to middle age, where he rises to prominence among the people living in the coastal regions, in the fight against political corruption in the region. The film is based on real-life incidents about the increase in land acquisition cases, particularly in the coastal area.

NEVER HAVE I EVER, season 2 (series on Netflix, July 15)

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjan, Jaren Lewison

Creation: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

TOOFAAN (film on Amazon Prime, July 16)

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal

Direction: Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Billed as an intense sports drama, the film tells the story of a boxer, played by Farhan Akhtar, who pushes his limits and works hard to winning in boxing. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of a boxing coach.

MAKING THE CUT, Season 2 (reality series on Amazon Prime, July 16)

Cast: Winnie Harlow, Jeremy Scott, Prabal Gurung, Shiona Turini

Created by: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

The eight-episode fashion competition series brings together a diverse group of 10 visionary designers and entrepreneurs. The show will drop two new episodes each week, culminating in a grand finale with an epic runway show on August 6. It promises an engaging watch, perfect for a weekend binge.

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (film on HBO Max, July 16)

Cast: Le Bron James, Don Cheadle

Direction: Malcolm D. Lee

A sequel to the 1996 movie “Space Jam”, this film is also a mix of live action and animation, as Looney Tunes characters play basketball in a virtual world.

CATFISH, season 8 (reality show on Voot select, July 16)

Cast: Nev Schulman, Kamie Crawford

Direction: David Metzler

When you fall in love online, the lines between reel and real blur instantly. Is your love real or is it a scam? Nev Schulman and Max Joseph help people who have fallen in love online test the authenticity of their lovers’ identities in the show. Back with its eighth season, the reality show this time brings couples who met during the pandemic.

