INDIALIFESTYLE

Hot Saturday in Delhi at 39 degrees C; rain likely on Sunday

NewsWire
0
0

It was a hot Saturday in the national capital with the maximum temperature recorded at 39.2 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said, adding the city is likely to receive rain on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature on Saturday was within the normal range for this time of the season, while forecasting thunderstorms with rain for Sunday.

The minimum temperature here on Saturday was 27.6 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi received a fresh spell of rain due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy and an active Western Disturbance over the northwest Himalayan region.

Over a period of 24 hours until 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the city experienced 7 mm of rainfall.

The humidity levels ranged between 71 and 51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD also issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim, while light to moderate rainfall were predicted in Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

20230617-221802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India marching ahead towards Ramrajya, TN Guv

    Mother-son face acid attack in Lucknow

    Myanmar army kills 16 members of civilian resistance group

    VCK to protest targetting of Dalits in Kallakurichi