Hotelier found hanging in his Lucknow apartment

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) A well-known hotelier, Ashwin Kapoor, 55, was found hanging in his tenth-floor apartment of Gomti Nagar’s Rohtas Plumeria on Monday.

The police said that no suicide note had been found.

According to Inspector Sanjay Shukla, Ashwin and his wife Sushaina watched television together on Sunday night and then went to sleep .

When she woke up during the night, she saw Ashwin hanging from a hook installed in the ceiling.

The couple has two daughters and both are working abroad.

The Kapoors own hotels in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also have stakes in real estate business.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.

–IANS

amita/dpb