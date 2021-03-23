Hotel bookings in Goa will drop by 90 per cent if the state government makes Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for inbound tourists, Goa’s Ports Minister Michael Lobo said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Lobo also said that while Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has recommended the move out of concern for the health of the people of Goa, it would have a negative impact on the state government revenues.

“The Health Minister is concerned about the health of the people of Goa. If you look at the economic side of it, we will be badly impacted, if the government seeks Covid-19 certificates from hotel guests,” Lobo said.

“I don’t think anybody will want to come to Goa. We will get 90 per cent cancellations. Hotels are full (capacity) today from Thursday to Sunday or even on weekdays. This will stop,” Lobo, a hotelier himself also said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday has turned down a Goa Health Ministry proposal seeking to make possession of a Covid-19 negative certificate or testing mandatory for inbound passengers from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala travelling by air.

