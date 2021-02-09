A house collapsed in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday morning. Five persons were trapped but later they were rescued by the Fire Department. Three are said to be critical.

“Total 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Five persons are rescued so far. Two of them are safe but the condition of 3 is said to be critical,” said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.

The Fire Department received a call of the collapse of the house from Qureshi Nagar, gali Charkhi wali, Sadar Bazar at 10.30 a.m. after which the fire tenders were pressed into action.

“It was an old building. The upper floor has collapsed,” said a senior police officer.

A rescue operation is underway as the debris is being removed.

–IANS

