House collapses near Zakhira in Delhi, 2 rescued

Due to heavy rain, a house collapsed near Zakhira flyover in North Delhi, trapping three persons, this morning, fire department said. However, two of them have been rescued.

The fire office said that the call was received at around 9:34 a.m. The caller informed that three persons were trapped after a house collapsed near Fish Market, Zakhira flyover.

After receiving the call, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The official said that it was a tin shedded house which collapsed in rain.

“Two persons were taken out and rushed to some hospital . Search for the third one is on,” said the official.

2023070936257

