House of main accused razed in Rajasthan paper leak case

NewsWire
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Friday demolished the house of Bhupendra Saran, the main accused in the paper leak of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers’ recruitment examination.

At 4.15 p.m., the bulldozer brought down the front part of the house. The demolition work went on till 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday.

Earlier, the hearing on this matter was completed in JDA’s tribunal court, which asked JDA to demolish the illegal portion of the house and keep the approved portion safe.

The tribunal had given orders rejecting the petition of Saran. Saran’s lawyer also accepted in the court that he had made illegal construction.

The court had directed JDA not to take action till the completion of the hearing.

On Thursday, Saran’s wife Elchi Saran, his brother Gopal Saran and Gopal’s wife Indubala Saran had challenged the notice by filing two separate appeals in the tribunal court. Earlier, a petition was also filed on behalf of Saran in the Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court on this count.

The high court, while hearing the matter, had dismissed the petition and instructed the tribunal court to finish the matter at the earliest.

20230113-223803

