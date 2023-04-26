INDIA

House of man accused of killing woman bulldozed in MP

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday demolished the house a man who allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old woman in broad daylight in Dhar district. The accused, who has been identified as Deepak Kumar (22), is yet to be arrested.

As per the police, the accused had fired twice at the victim from a very close range, one on her head and the other on her chest. The police said the accused was a jilted lover of the victim, who was following her for the last two year.

“Deepak was following the woman for the last two years. On Wednesday, he found her alone on the road and opened fire on her. He is still on the run and police teams have been formed to nab him. An award of Rs 10,000 has also been announced for any information that might lead the police to Deepak,” Dhar district Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh, said.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. when the victim, who was a resident of Basant Vihar, had gone to a temple along with her friend.

Later on Wednesday evening, the police carried out a bulldozer operation and demolished the house of the accused.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has question the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh, besides demanding a compensation for the victim’s family.

“The woman had earlier lodged a case of molestation against the accused. It is a matter of great concern that the government could not save the woman’s life,” Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said.

20230427-000005

