ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘House of the Dragon’ director opens up on mysterious disease plaguing King Viserys

NewsWire
0
0

Miguel Sapochinik, the co-showrunner and director of the streaming series ‘House of the Dragon’, recently opened up on the mysterious disease which visibly took away King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) physical appearance and strength, leaving him wretched and decayed in the last episode of the show.

According to Miguel Sapochinik, King Viserys’ decay over time was because of the cut on his finger from the Iron Throne. “I thought it would be interesting that anybody who is cut by the throne gets this disease. It’s kind of leprosy, and it would be interesting to see Viserys over time slowly deteriorate to decay,a said Sapochinik.”

From thicker hair and a fuller face to a widening hairline and changing colour palette of his skin, Paddy Considine pulled off closely six to seven looks for King Viserys from episode one to his demise in episode eight.

Barrie Gower, the prosthetic designer, explained that it was approximately a four-hour process of hair and make-up for paddy. “From subtle nuances to his wigs, hairline, the thickness of his hair, and palette of the skin to augmentation of visual effects to fill the cavities in his face, it took approximately four hours of head and shoulder makeup,” he added.

‘House of the Dragon’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

20221012-124804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Tamil is the connecting language’: AR Rahman responds to Home Minister...

    Ankur Bhatia: Super excited to see how I’ll be perceived as...

    Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

    Poonam Pandey celebrates 30th birthday in Maldives