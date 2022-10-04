ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘House of the Dragon’ fans miffed over dimly-lit episode 7

NewsWire
0
0

The seventh episode of the streaming series ‘House of the Dragon’, may well be titled ‘Dragons from Dark Dungeons’ as a lot of viewers are complaining. This might also serve as a deja vu for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans.

Several scenes from the episode were too dark to see, reports Variety. ‘Game of Thrones’ ignited similar backlash during its final season, especially for the dimly-lit battle episode ‘The Long Night’. Both that episode and episode 7 of ‘House of the Dragon’ were directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik.

Variety further states that as many fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the episode being too dark to see, one of HBO’s social media accounts went public defending the dark moments in the episode as “an intentional creative decision.”

“We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen,” the HBO Max Help account replied to one fan who wrote the network needs “to issue a written apology for literally a whole episode of black screen.”

“The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision,” the HBO account said.

According to HBO less than 1 per cent of social posts spurred by Episode 7 were about lighting issues.

20221004-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jane Fonda says lovemaking gets better with age for women

    Jessica Simpson writes love letter to herself for her 42nd birthday

    Gwyneth goes nude at 50 for mag shoot, says getting botox...

    ‘The Lost City’ to seize box office crown with projected $30...