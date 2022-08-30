INDIA

House set on fire in revenge, three of family suffer burn injuries in Gujarat

Three of a family suffered serious burn injuries after their house was set on fire in Khambhara village of Gujarat’s Kutch district, police said on Tuesday.

The police said as per the complaint filed, it was a case of revenge where the family was targetted after their son had married a woman whose family were against the love marriage.

Anjar Police Inspector Shailendrasinh Sisodiya told to IANS, “Victim Premjibhai Khokhar in his complaint has alleged that this was the act of a man named Naran Khokhar and his son Kisan, who were against Naran’s daughter Bhagvati marriage to complainant’s son Vinod in January this year. The investigation of the case is going on and soon the accused will be arrested.”

Premjibhai in his complaint has stated, “In the early hours of Monday, my older son Vinod screamed for help when he felt a burning sensation. He ran into my room, after which I rescued my wife, Savita, and second son, Dinesh, who were also sleeping in the room that caught fire.

“Some unknown persons around 2 a.m. poured highly inflammable fire in our house and set it on fire. Fire first broke out in the room where Savita, Vinod and Dinesh were sleeping.”

Premjibhai told IANS that Vinod had married Naran Khokhar’s daughter Bhagvati in January. “After their love marriage, they were living separately in another village. In February or March, Naran and his family members somehow convinced Bhagvati to return to her parental home and has not returned to Vinod’s house. To take revenge for the love marriage, they must have committed this crime.”

