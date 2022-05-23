Kartik Aaryan’s latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has become the actor’s biggest opening weekend film as it has raked in Rs 55.96 crore at the box-office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the film marks the actor’s biggest weekend and has surpassed his films such as ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, among others.

He wrote: “KARTIK AARYAN’S BIGGEST WEEKEND… #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan… *Opening Weekend* biz… 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, 55.96 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh, 35.94 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi, 32.13 cr 2020: #LoveAajKal, 28.51 cr 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety, 26.57 cr.”

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, made Rs 14.11 crore on Day 1, Rs 18.34 crore on Day 2 and on Day 3 it made Rs. 23.51 crore.

Adarsh added: “#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan… *Opening Weekend* biz… 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 22.75 cr 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama 3.25 cr #India biz.”

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

