INDIA

Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue: Jairam

NewsWire
0
1

The opposition on Thursday alleged that the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned to stop them from raising the Adani issue.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said, “Both Houses of Parliament adjourned today till 2pm because Govt did not agree to combined Opposition demand for an investigation into forced investments by LIC, SBI & other public institutions that have lost huge value in recent days endangering savings of crores of Indians.”

Proceedings of both the Houses were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday.

In the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the suspension notice of nine members, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP), leading to sloganeering.

While rejecting the notice, the Chairman said, “The notices are not in order to be accepted,” and referred to the December 8 ruling about the acceptance and rejection of the rule 267 notices which is invoked to suspend business.

Later, the members objected to the ruling and RS Chairman Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Ahead of the House proceedings, leaders of various like-minded opposition parties met at the leader of the Opposition’s chamber. They included Congress, DMK, AITC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP, and Kerala Congress.

The government is likely to move a motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

20230202-114403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka village panchayat turns role model for 100 per cent vaccination

    Kartik Aaryan to perform at the opening ceremony of 53rd IFFI

    Akali Dal seeks CBI probe into multi-crore recruitment scam

    ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Modi stresses on water conservation