The houses of three persons arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) for forcing a youth to act like a dog were bulldozed amid tight security in Bhopal on Monday.

The action came following the arrest of the three persons who allegedly assaulted a youth around one-and-a-half-month back.

On Sunday night, a video went viral on social media wherein a youth could be seen tied with a chain and forced to act like a dog. The victim, who was later identified as Vijay Ramchandani, was seen pleading for mercy, while the accused kept abusing him and asking him to bark like a dog.

In the 50-second video, Ramchandani could be heard saying, “Mujhe maf kar do, mai miyan bhai banne ke liye taiyar hun (please pardon me, I am ready to become miyan bhai).”

According to the police, the victim was referring to ‘miyan’ for Muslim, and therefore NSA has been imposed against the accused.

While the incident took place one-and-a-half-month back, the administrative action began after it was made viral on social media on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Home Minister Narottam Mishra told mediapersons that he has watched the video and directed Bhopal police commissioner to take prompt action in the matter.

“I saw the video and felt that it was a grievous incident. Such behaviour towards any human being is highly condemnable. I have instructed Bhopal police commissioner to probe the incident and take action within 24 hours,” the minister said.

Couple of hours after Mishra’s statement, Bhopal district police claimed to have arrested three persons.

“At least six persons were involved the case, and three of them have been arrested. They have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). A search is on to nab the remaining culprits,” the police said.

