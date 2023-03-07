INDIA

Houses of Mukhtar Ansari’s supporters razed in UP’s Banda

NewsWire
0
0

The Banda Police on Tuesday razed the houses of Rafiqussmad and Iftikhar Ahmad in Banda district.

The two had been found to have provided logistic support to jailed don Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail.

A home department spokesman said that the action was in keeping with the chief minister’s policy of zero-tolerance towards crime.

The spokesman said that double barrel guns, cartridges and Rs 7 lakh in cash had been found from the two houses.

Officials said that the houses razed on Tuesday were illegal constructions.

20230307-151402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Four people kidnapped from Telangana ex-MP’s residence

    IIIT Basar students shocked after workers caught taking bath in kitchen

    Weather to remain cloudy in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

    Singer Nikhita Gandhi drops her new EP ‘Saazish’