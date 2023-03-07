The Banda Police on Tuesday razed the houses of Rafiqussmad and Iftikhar Ahmad in Banda district.

The two had been found to have provided logistic support to jailed don Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail.

A home department spokesman said that the action was in keeping with the chief minister’s policy of zero-tolerance towards crime.

The spokesman said that double barrel guns, cartridges and Rs 7 lakh in cash had been found from the two houses.

Officials said that the houses razed on Tuesday were illegal constructions.

20230307-151402