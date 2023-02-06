Over a dozen houses were set on fire following the death of a youth in Bihar’s Saran district on Monday.

The victim, Amitesh Kumar and two of his friends were brutally assaulted by Vijay Yadav, the husband of a village head, on Sunday in Mubarakpur.

Yadav and his aides carried out the attack after he suspected the three to have allegedly fired at him on February 2.

According to the police, Amitesh succumbed to his injuries at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, while the other two were battling for their lives.

An FIR has been registered against five named accused and 50 others unnamed accused in the Manjhi police station.

After Amitesh died, his family and other relatives set Vijay Yadav’s house Mubarkapur village on fire, as well the houses his supporters.

The Fire brigade was called to douse the blaze.

Gaurav Mangala, the SP of Saran, is in the village to take stock of the situation.

“We have arrested one person so far and raids are on to nab others. We have deployed a large number of police personnel to bring the situation under control,” Mangala said.

